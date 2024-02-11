Canton Repository Teacher of the Month: Ryan Hendershot, Massillon

Ryan Hendershot, a first-grade teacher at Whittier Elementary in Massillon, is a Canton Repository Teacher of the Month for February. Hendershot was photographed Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in his classroom.

NAME – Ryan Hendershot

SCHOOL – Whittier Elementary

RESIDENCE – Massillon

HIGH SCHOOL ALMA MATER – Massillon Washington High School (Go Tigers!)

COLLEGE – Walsh University

FAMILY – Living with fiancée, Meghan, and girls Quinn (6) and Camryn (4).

WHAT SUBJECTS DO YOU TEACH – First grade, all subjects. Also coach the district's softball team.

WHAT IS THE BEST PART OF YOUR JOB? – Watching the kids grow during the year. They go from little kids to big boys and big girls. Same for coaching, You watch young girls turn into young ladies. Very rewarding feeling to watch them grow up and succeed. Last would be running my trains for the whole school every year at Christmas.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING PART OF YOUR JOB? – Trying to meet the individual needs of every student when there is so much that they are expected to learn.

WHAT SECRET TO SUCCESS WOULD YOU SHARE WITH STUDENTS? – Be kind and work hard. There are too many lazy people out there, and I hope my students do not add to that number.

IS TEACHING KIDS THE SAME TODAY AS WHEN YOU FIRST STARTED? – No, things are not the same because things will always change. And you change as a teacher because you learn things as you go to become better at what you do.

YOUR STUDENTS WOULD BE SURPRISED TO KNOW THAT YOU … – … I have been to almost every state in the United States.

IF YOU WEREN’T A TEACHER, YOU’D BE … – … a chef. I love cooking and have worked on a cooking line in a restaurant.

AFTER A LONG DAY AT WORK, WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO RELAX? – Watching movies with my family or hanging out with friends. Also watching a good softball game.

Other nominees

ALLIANCE

Shelli Grove, first grade at Alliance Early Learning School – Shelli goes above and beyond in establishing a positive culture in her classroom. Students feel safe making mistakes and grow, and students encourage each other in the learning process!

Marcus Lambdin, physical education at Alliance High School – Marcus thinks outside of the box and always comes up with innovative ideas to engage our students. He is very involved in creating a positive climate at AHS, whether it's attending and volunteering at athletic events or collaborating with staff on various committees.

CANTON CITY

Christina Plesz, fourth grade at AIM Academy – Mrs. Plesz is a dedicated CCS teacher. She is coordinating "First Fridays," and the focus is family involvement and the CCSD DOG chart.

Lisa Huffman, ELA at Choices High School – Coach Huffman is a calm force of encouragement with a motherly touch. She is always willing to provide students with guidance and suggestions to help them navigate their everyday lives in and out of school.

CANTON LOCAL

Trent McIlvain, intervention specialist, Canton South High School – As an intervention specialist, Trent plays a crucial role in our school community, providing support to our English and math students in their core classes. Additionally, his oversight of the digital classes for students taking credit recovery courses showcases his commitment to ensuring all students have the opportunity to succeed. Trent's leadership and motivational skills are widely respected by our students, making him a standout choice for this nomination.

FAIRLESS LOCAL

Phil Smith, assistant instrumental music director – Mr. Phil Smith SOARS to Excellence each day through his tireless dedication to making the arts thrive in Fairless Local. He has worked diligently to learn all of the facets of our new performing arts center. Mr. Smith has worked to train students so that they have ownership of this new facility. He has been an integral part of the continued growth of the band program and his jazz band is always willing to perform for various groups throughout the year. Students gravitate toward Mr. Smith because of his humor and caring disposition. Mr. Smith is an asset to our arts program, Fairless High School and the community.

JACKSON LOCAL

Brian Poetter, eighth grade Visual Art – Brian works with his students to expand their art experience and prepare them as they move forward to Jackson High School. He is a talented artist and shares his enthusiasm for the subject with students every day.

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Melissa Stranger, sixth grade – Mrs. Stranger is kind and caring. She genuinely wants to come alongside students to support them and help them grow. She does so with respect for their needs, both academically and emotionally. Melissa works well with the other members of her team to create an environment where students are able to flourish.

Katie Heade, junior high Social Studies – Miss Heade values and builds relationships with her students and with the teachers on her team. She is intentional in planning great instruction in the Social Studies classroom and enjoys showing kindness to those around her. Students enjoy Miss Heade's positive disposition and sense of humor as well.

LAKE LOCAL

Jamie Stegner, art – Miss Stegner is a dedicated art teacher and leader at Lake Elementary. She inspires students to be creative and think outside of the box through art education and with the integration of technology into their projects. Her commitment to excellence, coupled with her creative and innovative teaching methods, makes her an asset to our school. We are lucky to have such a dedicated and inspiring teacher shaping the educational experience at Lake Elementary.

Samantha Riordan, eighth-grade math, Honors Algebra 1, Lake Alternative School, cheer coach − Please give this educator serious consideration as your "feature teacher." Samantha Riordan is probably best known throughout the state of Ohio and beyond as an accomplished and highly respected coach, as evidenced by her selection as the Nfinity "Ohio Varsity Cheer Coach of the Year" for 2023. However, she has proven to be even more valuable as she completes her duties teaching math to students that range from the highly motivated and gifted to those who struggle, while also spending at least one period each day providing instruction and guidance to students who might find school – and life – to be quite challenging. Sam is a master teacher and a trusted mentor, both in the classroom and in the gym, and she is that person our students, parents, and colleagues can count on to make school – and life – a little easier.

LOUISVILLE

Katy Todd, French I, French III, Honors French IV – Katy Todd is a deserving nominee for Teacher of the Month due to her exceptional dedication and contributions to everyone at Louisville High School. Katy’s unwavering dedication not only to the students at Louisville but also to the staff makes her one of the greatest assets within Louisville City Schools. Her commitment extends beyond the classroom. She not only fosters a dynamic and engaging learning environment within her French I, French III, and French IV classes, but Katy plays a pivotal role in shaping the culture at Louisville High School. In addition to being a wonderful teacher, Katy is the lead advisor of our student council, and she is the advisor for the French Club. I can safely say that Louisville would not be as great as it is if Katy Todd wasn’t a part of it. Katy's impact reaches far and wide making her a standout candidate for this recognition.

MARLINGTON LOCAL

Katie Eversdyke, music – Mrs. Eversdyke is an outstanding educator who makes lifelong impacts on her students and finds ways to make everyone's day better. For example, she started a show choir at middle school that has been a huge success. Mrs. Eversdyke has also been named to select statewide panels and groups through the Ohio Music Education Association.

Jennifer Lauter, fourth-grade ELA and Social Studies – Mrs. Lauter is an exemplary teacher, a teacher leader among her peers and a tremendous asset to our team at Marlboro Elementary. She is passionate about her students learning and works with intention to create innovative and fun strategies, lessons and projects to help her students learn and feel success in their classroom.

MASSILLON

Jason Neel, instrumental music, Washington High School – It is my great pleasure to recommend Mr. Jason Neel as our nominee for teacher of the month. His organization, structure, and passion for instrumental music enables him to positively impact students in our high school each day. He is a man of strong character and models this appropriate behavior on a regular basis. He is a positive influence inside of the building, and his direction of our Tiger Swing Band has been instrumental in consistently proving our band can achieve at high levels. We are thankful and grateful that Mr. Neel serves our students here at Massillon Washington High School.

MINERVA LOCAL

Matt Fiegenschuh, intervention specialist – Matt Fiegenschuh has shown an outstanding commitment to fostering positive relationships with both students and colleagues. Mr. Fiegenschuh's exceptional interpersonal skills create an inclusive and supportive learning environment, making students feel valued and understood. His willingness to always lend a helping hand demonstrates his dedication to the success of his students and the school community as a whole. Moreover, Mr. Fiegenschuh consistently strives for excellence in his teaching practices, embracing innovative methods to engage students and enhance their learning experience. His tireless work ethic and passion for education make him truly an asset to Minerva Middle School.

NORTH CANTON

Alyssa Wise, intervention specialist – Mrs. Wise has demonstrated great leadership on the preschool team by helping in the summer preparation process for the move to a new school building that occurred in August, by helping with student preschool screenings in August, by her participation in weekly team meetings throughout the school year, and by her daily assistance with changes in routines and procedures to help keep students safe and to help them grow in all areas as students and staff navigated the process of settling in to a new building. She continually has high expectations for her students and helps them reach their individual goals. Her consistent communication and desire to help the preschool team continually improve has helped the North Canton Primary School Preschool program continue to grow and meet the developmental needs of its children!

Gretchen Leckie-Ewing, English – Mrs. Leckie-Ewing, who has made a positive impact on students and staff at Hoover High School for the last 22 years, truly has a passion for assisting all students to reach their potential. She often goes out of her way to work with students individually to guarantee their success while also leading several student and staff initiatives, which includes serving as the senior class advisor, advisor to Hoover’s GSA Club, and co-coordinator of the district’s mentorship program for new teachers. She is a tremendous asset, and we are thankful to have her working with our students and staff.

NORTHWEST LOCAL

Amber Clark, seventh-grade math and enriched sixth-grade math – Amber is a dedicated and hard-working math teacher who is often the last person to leave the building. She takes the time to dig into results to identify what students need and uses that info to deliver interactive lessons that reach different learning styles. Amber is a true professional and was born to be a teacher. Students are lucky to have Miss Clark!

OSNABURG LOCAL

Deborah Barnes, second grade – East Canton Elementary is excited to recognize Mrs. Deborah Barnes as our February Teacher of the Month! Mrs. Barnes has taught and served at East Canton Elementary for over 27 years! Not only does Mrs. Barnes create a loving, creative, and strong academic classroom environment, she volunteers her time in many capacities to serve students in the community. Mrs. Barnes leads Safetyburg at East Canton each June for 5- to 7-year-olds, and she assists with projects through Bridgepoint Community Services. Thank you, Mrs. Barnes, for serving our community with great Hornet PRIDE!

Karren Kandel, STEM – Ms. Karren Kandel, an exceptional elementary and middle school STEM teacher, deservedly is recognized as a Teacher of the Month. Alongside her dedication to teaching, Ms. Kandel goes above and beyond in supporting our students outside the classroom. One example of this is the opportunity she helps provide our middle school students participating in the Stark Tank competition. Through her guidance and encouragement, our students are presented with a remarkable chance to showcase their talents and compete with students from across the county. Ms. Kandel's unwavering commitment to fostering a passion for STEM education is truly commendable, and we are grateful for her invaluable contributions to our school community.

PERRY LOCAL

Steve Pritchett, fifth grade – Steve is extremely dedicated to our district and community. As a member of our District Leadership Team, Steve gives insightful feedback and is a true teacher leader. He also is an outstanding educator and puts in countless hours outside of school. He also is our middle school athletic director and works collaboratively with our young athletes and their families.

Carrie Hildebrand, intervention specialist – Carrie is a top-notch teacher and person. She works with some of our most at-risk and neediest students, and she is always looking to enhance her students’ lives. She is also extremely active in co- and extracurriculars, as you will often find her after school attending events, helping at games and cheering on our kids!

PLAIN LOCAL

Desiree DeShon, intervention specialist – Mrs. DeShon is an incredible teacher who is dedicated to improving her students’ ability to become strong and confident readers. Of her many strengths, Desiree’s leadership among her peers stands out. She shares her knowledge of instruction, assessment, and curriculum on a regular basis. Desiree also supports new learning for her fellow teachers and provides an integral role in our entire building’s tiered literacy support system.

Bradley H. Davis, health – Mr. Davis does a great job of building strong relationships and connects with students in a way that makes them feel valued and appreciated. Beyond the classroom, he coaches students in track, assists with summer school learning and developed a student wellness program aimed at helping students make good choices and ensuring success.

TUSLAW

JoAnne Fehrman, eighth-grade science – Mrs. Fehrman is a dedicated teacher who puts students first. She creates engaging lessons to help her students learn about science topics and use the scientific thinking process. The students and staff at Tuslaw Middle School bear witness daily to Mrs. Fehrman's positive spirit, which encourages everyone around her to become their best self.

