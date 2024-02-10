Canton rolls out red carpet for special 'A Night to Shine' prom
CANTON − Looking positively regal in her beaded blue ballgown, Angel Crouse of Ravenna couldn't stop smiling.
"It's my dream dress," she said.
On Friday night, Angel was one of more than 200 guests who got glammed up for "A Night to Shine," a prom for people 14 and older who have developmental disabilities. More than 700 people attended the event, which was held in downtown Canton at McKinley High School's Timken Career Campus.
The guests were accompanied by more than 400 volunteers and family members.
"She's always talked about wanting a 'Cinderella' dress," said Tina Crouse, Angel's sister-in-law. "I wanted to get one for her. She said she wants to get married in this dress."
What is 'A Night to Shine?'
"A Night to Shine" was started 10 years ago by the Tim Tebow Foundation for people 14 and older who have special needs. Tebow, a Heisman Trophy winner, former NFL quarterback and baseball player, is today an author, sports analyst, philanthropist and committed Christian.
Friday's festivities included a red-carpet walk for the guests who were greeted with cheers, dancing, karaoke, dinner, games, limousine rides, a balloon drop, corsages, crowns and boutonnieres, and the crowning of a prom king and queen.
Guests were paired with a volunteer "buddy," and caregivers were treated to a respite in the form of meals and a space for relaxation. There also was a virtual option for those unable to attend in person. The evening also included a videotaped message from Tebow.
This marks the second year the prom has been held in Canton and hosted by Westbrook Park United Methodist Church. More than 100 people attended last year's prom, which was organized by 250 volunteers.
Diana Spaulding, program director for the Elevate Life Network at Westbrook Park, said "A Night to Shine" fits in with their ministry.
"Our mission is to be Christ in Canton, and it's a great way to show Christ's love," she said. "Our goal is to make every guest here feel like a king and queen and let them know they are loved by God and us as well."
'I enjoy the smiles and the pure joy on the guests' faces.'
Cindy Catic of Alliance missed last year's local prom — she underwent a knee replacement — but she was able this year to accompany her granddaughter Gracie Buckel, 18, who competed in the Ohio Miss Amazing pageant.
"This is beautiful," she said.
Accompanied by his guest, Brandi Sharpe, Richard Gaffney said he attended last year's prom and enjoyed it so much, he returned for this year's event.
Scott Hall, a caricature artist with Capture This! Entertainment of Canal Fulton was kept busy from the moment the prom started. Guests were lined up to get their portraits done, most of which took Hall about five minutes to complete.
"I love what I do," he said.
Spaulding noted that "A Night to Shine" proms were taking place on Friday night in more than 700 cities in 50 countries, adding that Canton's prom was aided by donations from Mission BBQ, Chick-fil-a, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Canton City Schools, which donated the space.
"I enjoy the smiles and the pure joy on the guests' faces," Spaulding said. "They can feel comfortable here. We want them to know they're perfectly made, and perfectly loved."
Other sponsors for 2024 included A&J Arrangements and Design, Chick-fil-A North Canton, and Stark Area Regional Transit Authority. For more information, go to nighttoshinecanton.com or visit the “Night To Shine Canton” Facebook page.
