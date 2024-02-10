Canton rolls out red carpet for special 'A Night to Shine' prom

Angel, left, and Tina Crouse of Ravenna were guests at "A Night to Shine" prom for people with developmental disabilities on Friday. Nearly 700 people attended the prom, which was sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and hosted by Westbrook Park Church in Canton.

CANTON − Looking positively regal in her beaded blue ballgown, Angel Crouse of Ravenna couldn't stop smiling.

"It's my dream dress," she said.

On Friday night, Angel was one of more than 200 guests who got glammed up for "A Night to Shine," a prom for people 14 and older who have developmental disabilities. More than 700 people attended the event, which was held in downtown Canton at McKinley High School's Timken Career Campus.

The guests were accompanied by more than 400 volunteers and family members.

"She's always talked about wanting a 'Cinderella' dress," said Tina Crouse, Angel's sister-in-law. "I wanted to get one for her. She said she wants to get married in this dress."

What is 'A Night to Shine?'

"A Night to Shine" was started 10 years ago by the Tim Tebow Foundation for people 14 and older who have special needs. Tebow, a Heisman Trophy winner, former NFL quarterback and baseball player, is today an author, sports analyst, philanthropist and committed Christian.

Friday's festivities included a red-carpet walk for the guests who were greeted with cheers, dancing, karaoke, dinner, games, limousine rides, a balloon drop, corsages, crowns and boutonnieres, and the crowning of a prom king and queen.

Friends pose for photos at Friday's "A Night to Shine" prom held at McKinley High School's Timken Campus in downtown Canton

Guests were paired with a volunteer "buddy," and caregivers were treated to a respite in the form of meals and a space for relaxation. There also was a virtual option for those unable to attend in person. The evening also included a videotaped message from Tebow.

More than 200 guests got glammed up for "A Night to Shine," a special prom for people 14 and older who have developmental disabilities. The event was held Friday in downtown Canton at McKinley High School's Timken Career Campus.

This marks the second year the prom has been held in Canton and hosted by Westbrook Park United Methodist Church. More than 100 people attended last year's prom, which was organized by 250 volunteers.

The "A Night to Shine" prom included games, dinner, dancing and karaoke.

Diana Spaulding, program director for the Elevate Life Network at Westbrook Park, said "A Night to Shine" fits in with their ministry.

"Our mission is to be Christ in Canton, and it's a great way to show Christ's love," she said. "Our goal is to make every guest here feel like a king and queen and let them know they are loved by God and us as well."

'I enjoy the smiles and the pure joy on the guests' faces.'

Cindy Catic of Alliance missed last year's local prom — she underwent a knee replacement — but she was able this year to accompany her granddaughter Gracie Buckel, 18, who competed in the Ohio Miss Amazing pageant.

"This is beautiful," she said.

Richard Gaffney of Canton attended last year's "Night to Shine Prom" and enjoyed it so much, he returned for this year's festivities. With him is Brandi Sharpe.

Accompanied by his guest, Brandi Sharpe, Richard Gaffney said he attended last year's prom and enjoyed it so much, he returned for this year's event.

Scott Hall, a caricature artist with Capture This! Entertainment of Canal Fulton was kept busy from the moment the prom started. Guests were lined up to get their portraits done, most of which took Hall about five minutes to complete.

"I love what I do," he said.

Scott Hall, a caricature artist from Capture This! Entertainment of Canal Fulton does a group sketch of volunteers Tiffany Shaffer and Brittney Benton, guest Megan Haviland, and volunteer Amy McCravy at "A Night to Shine" on Friday in Canton.

Spaulding noted that "A Night to Shine" proms were taking place on Friday night in more than 700 cities in 50 countries, adding that Canton's prom was aided by donations from Mission BBQ, Chick-fil-a, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Canton City Schools, which donated the space.

"I enjoy the smiles and the pure joy on the guests' faces," Spaulding said. "They can feel comfortable here. We want them to know they're perfectly made, and perfectly loved."

Volunteers from the University of Mount Union baseball team and host David Skinner, right, belt out "Sweet Caroline" during karaoke at the "A Night to Shine" prom in Canton on Friday. More than 700 people attended Friday's event, which was held at McKinley High School's Timken Career Campus in downtown Canton.

Other sponsors for 2024 included A&J Arrangements and Design, Chick-fil-A North Canton, and Stark Area Regional Transit Authority. For more information, go to nighttoshinecanton.com or visit the “Night To Shine Canton” Facebook page.

