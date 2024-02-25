Canton school program fights social isolation; gets cheers from football HOFer Isaac Bruce

Zander Johnson, left, and Edgar Quintero, eighth graders at Crenshaw Middle School, work on creating pieces for a mural during the No One Eats Alone program. The program aims to break social isolation.

CANTON – Crenshaw Middle Schooler Edgar Quintero remembers the day he walked up to a boy eating alone in the cafeteria and asked if he wanted to join his table. The boy eagerly agreed.

"It was a nice conversation," the 14-year-old Quintero said. "He was happy and grateful. I was grateful to meet him."

They've been friends since.

That story pleased Fred Cameron, a community relations representative for Buckeye Health Plan, who was at Crenshaw on Friday as part of the No One Eats Alone program.

No One Eats Alone is a lunchtime initiative created by the nonprofit Beyond Differences. It aims to end social isolation and encourages young people to build a culture of belonging by getting to know their fellow students.

What is No One Eats Alone?

No One Eats Alone is celebrated in more than 2,000 schools across the United States and reaches more than 1 million kids.

Buckeye Health Plan sponsors the Crenshaw program. No One Eats Alone, based out of California, provides curriculum and supplies.

"This program touches my heart deeply," Cameron told the group of handpicked students. "When I was growing up, I was shy. I had to learn to make friends. This is what it's all about. Treat others as you want to be treated. We want people to feel welcome."

Janessa Soucy, partnership success coordinator with Beyond Differences, talks with a group of Crenshaw Middle School students about ways to make people feel included during the No One Eats Alone program.

Not only does the program promote breaking down barriers and meeting new people, it also teaches students how to build meaningful relationships to show everyone they are welcome and appreciated.

Cameron encouraged students to make friends and be a hero, someone who goes above and beyond.

Assistant Principal Lonnel Bush said they saw kids sitting by themselves in the cafeteria in the beginning of the school year. He hopes those who took part in No One Eats Alone now have the tools to stop social isolation in school and outside.

The students took part in exercises during the hour-long program, including using conversation cards that asked questions like, "What is your ideal field trip?" or "Would you rather go to a sporting event or a concert?"

They also created a mural where students outlined ways to make someone feel good, something they can do to make a connection with a person and an activity or thing that makes them hopeful.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce visits Crenshaw

Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce congratulated students for being chosen and the boldness they are showing by not allowing their peers to be isolated.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce met with students at Crenshaw Middle School during the No One Eats Alone program. The program aims to break social isolation and teach kids how to build a culture of belonging.

"It's impactful and influential," Bruce said of their efforts.

The former Los Angeles Ram shared a story of the time he stepped in during college when a friend was bullied.

The pair remain friends, he said, joking his pal works at Nike so Bruce gets great discounts on new shoes.

"What you are doing doesn't benefit just the person you are helping," Bruce said. "But it's helping you, too."

The students got to ask Bruce questions about what it was like being in the NFL and what personal challenges he faced along the way.

Hard work will get you to the place you want to be, he said, adding his path to playing football was different than what he thought it would be. With dedication and persistence, he made his way to a Super Bowl ring.

Crenshaw Middle School eighth grader Jai'Vir Randle places leaves on a mural created by students during the No One Eats Alone program. Students wrote ways to make someone feel good, how they can connect with a person and an activity or thing that makes them hopeful.

"Discipline over motivation," Bruce said. "When it was cold outside, I still ran and prepared. I believe discipline propelled me to being a pro football player."

Bruce urged the kids to believe in themselves.

"Once you believe in yourself, the sky's the limit. Actually, you can go past the sky."

