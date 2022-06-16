Canton teen to face aggravated murder charge in Tramell Childs shooting death

Stark County Courthouse

CANTON – A 17-year-old originally charged with complicity in the shooting death of Tramell Childs is now facing more serious charges and will be tried as an adult.

On Wednesday, a Stark County grand jury issued indictments against Antoine Forrester on 10 felony counts, including aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and felonious assault, for the death of the 46-year-old Childs.

According to police and court records, Forrester and 15-year-old Tyvon Hall, both of Canton, drove to a residence in the 1000 block of Third Street NW on April 20 and fired shots at Childs.

Canton police arrived around 10:30 a.m. and found Childs on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Forrester and Hall were charged with complicity to murder at that time of their April arrest.

"With further investigation, we found that the new charges were warranted in this case," Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone explained.

Forrester is due to be arraigned Friday in Stark County Common Pleas Court by Judge Natalie Haupt.

Hall, currently changed as a juvenile, has a hearing set for June 29 in Stark County Family Court to determine whether or not he'll remain in the juvenile court system or be tried as an adult.

In Ohio, juvenile crime suspects who are 17 and facing serious charges like murder are automatically transferred to adult court. However, a judge must rule if the transfer out of juvenile court is appropriate for those under 16 by holding an amenability hearing.

