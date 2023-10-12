Canton teen pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting

CANTON ‒ A 16-year-old Canton boy pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a 45-year-old man last year.

Anthony Moore's plea was part of an agreement negotiated with the Stark County Prosecutor's Office that reduced a murder charge to involuntary manslaughter and dismissed a felonious assault charge and related firearm specification.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Kristin Farmer scheduled sentencing on Nov. 9. She ordered the completion of a presentence investigation into Moore's background.

She said the sentencing range for involuntary manslaughter is three to 11 years. It also carries the possibility of a maximum $20,000 fine.

The plea deal calls for prison sentence of 10 to 13.5 years.

Megan Starrett, an assistant Stark County prosecutor, said the victim's family was comfortable with the plea and wanted the hearing to go forward Thursday. They did not attend the hearing.

Earlier this year, Moore had entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea and was court-ordered to undergo an evaluation by Psycho-Diagnostic Clinic. But the clinic's report, which was sealed, concluded that Moore was competent to stand trial and was not suffering from any severe mental disease at the time of the shooting.

Moore, who was 15 when charged, had been accused of shooting Craig Blackshear around 10:20 p.m. July 7, 2022, on the porch of a home in the 1800 block of Fourth Street NW, three blocks west of Water Works Park in Canton.

Moore was initially charged as a juvenile but his case was later transferred to adult court because of the seriousness of the charges.

Codefendant, Megan Coladonato, 37, of Pike Township, was accused of aiding the teen by stoking an argument between herself and the victim, leading to the teen to shoot Blackshear multiple times, according to police records.

In February, she pleaded guilty to two felony counts of obstructing justice and tampering with evidence and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Moore will await sentencing at the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center.

