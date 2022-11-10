Canton teen pleads guilty in shooting death of Sean Rex

Gavel for judge, law and order

CANTON – A Canton teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday in Stark County Common Pleas Court for taking part in the shooting death of Sean Rex.

Police believe Justice D. St. John, 18, was an accomplice to the shooting that left the 47-year-old father dead.

Rex was in the kitchen of the home he shared with his wife and four children, when St. John and three others entered the home in the 2100 block of Seventh St NE around 4 p.m. May 2. Rex was shot in the head during an attempted robbery, authorities said.

Darcell Lamont Anthony Jr., 19, Steffon Love, 17, both of Canton, and another 17-year-old Canton teen also are facing charges.

St. John and Anthony were indicted in July on charges of felony aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary, all with firearm specifications.

Later that month, Love was indicted on charges of felony aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. The teen was indicted on a felony aggravated robbery charge.

St. John pleaded guilty to the indictment charges in front of Common Pleas Judge Kristin Farmer.

According to the Stark County Prosecutor's Office, the plea is in exchange for his cooperation with the prosecution of the co-defendants. Sentencing has been set for 10 a.m. Dec. 28.

Love's trial is set for Dec. 2. Anthony's is set to begin Dec. 5 and the third defendant's trial is Dec. 19.

Justice St. John pleads guilty to his part in death of Sean Rex