Canton teen stabbed Tuesday morning

CANTON – An 18-year-old woman was stabbed just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The teen was in surgery immediately following the incident, with reported severe injuries, Canton police said.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Arlington Avenue SW, according to a police report. The woman was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle for treatment.

Details surrounding the stabbing were not immediately available.

There have been no arrests, and the incident remains under investigation.

