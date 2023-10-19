Canton teen suffers gunshot wound to the face in accidental firearm discharge

A 14-year-old boy was injured Thursday in an accidental firearm discharge in Canton.

The victim suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face, Canton police said. Police said they believe the victim was home alone at the time and contacted a neighbor for assistance in calling 911.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex near Warren and Lilley roads and police received the 911 call just before 1 p.m., Canton police said.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of gun safety, said Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh. The Canton Police Department offers free gun locks to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of responsible firearms ownership and storage,” Baugh said. “Ensuring that firearms are securely stored in homes away from children or unauthorized users is essential in preventing tragedies such as this."

Details of the incident remain unclear, including how the victim obtained the firearm.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital for his injuries. Police did not release the victim's identity.

Canton police are conducting an ongoing investigation into this incident.

More: Michigan man charged after 2-year -old boy finds gun in couch, accidentally kills himself

More: Gun violence strikes 2 Michigan children in 2 days; toddler dead

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Teen suffers gunshot wound to the face in accidental firearm discharge