Canton teen to be tried as adult in Lucas County homicide

A 17-year-old Canton girl will be tried as an adult after being accused of killing a Northwest Ohio woman in April, according to TV news partner News 5 Cleveland WEWS.

Kaitlyn Coones, who'd recently lived in a foster home in Stark County, and 33-year-old Jonathon Jones were both arrested in May. They were accused in the death of Jones' 53-year-old mom, Nicole Jones, in Sylvania Township, though her body has not been found.

The pair had fled to Mexico after the killing.

News 5 reported Coones ― initially charged as a juvenile ― will be tried as an adult, following a court hearing Friday in Lucas County. The TV station reported Coones is accused of killing Nicole Jones because Jonathon Jones didn't.

Coones allegedly strangled and bludgeoned the woman. She is charged with aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

