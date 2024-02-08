Canton water upgrades get $46 million boost

CANTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to invest $46 million into Canton City’s water facilities to help protect drinking water quality and create jobs in the city and across the region.

Bruno Pigott, U.S. EPA deputy assistant administrator for water, announced the investment Thursday as part of a press conference with U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, Canton Mayor William V. Sherer II, Canton Water Superintendent Tyler Converse and Lee Saunders, the president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union, which represents the workers at Canton’s water plant. The event was held at the Canton Water Department at Canton Water Department at 2664 Harrisburg Road NE.

The $46 million comes from the federal bipartisan infrastructure law passed in 2021 that dedicates $50 billion to improving drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

