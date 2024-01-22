Canton weather forecast: Freezing rain Monday night, but 50 degrees Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Monday night into Tuesday morning as freezing rain develops across the area. Light icing is possible on untreated and elevated surfaces. Roads may be slippery for the Tuesday morning commute.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Monday night into Tuesday morning as freezing rain is expected to develop in Stark County.

The advisory in effect from midnight to noon Tuesday covers North Central Ohio, Northeast Ohio, Northwest Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania.

Light icing is possible on untreated and elevated surfaces. Motorists are advised that roads may be slippery for the Tuesday morning commute. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch are possible.

"Slow down and use caution while traveling," the weather service advisory says.

Precipitation is expected to transition to all rain by early Tuesday afternoon.

Warming weather expected soon

The weather service is predicting above-normal temperatures later in the week. Last week's snowfall, 3 to 4 inches in the Canton area, will melt into a memory as Thursday's high is expected to be 50 degrees.

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 34 degrees. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday night: A slight chance of rain or freezing rain between 11 p.m. and midnight, then freezing rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Freezing rain before 10 a.m., then rain. High near 39. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Tuesday night: Showers. Low around 37. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: Showers. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 50.

Friday night: Cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Cloudy, with a high near 44.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

