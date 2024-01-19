Canton weather forecast: Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches expected today

The National Weather Service reported widespread snow throughout Northeast Ohio on Friday morning. An additional 3 to 4 inches of snow are expected to fall in the Canton area.

The National Weather Service is predicting additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches today in the Canton area.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday for Stark, Portage, Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

The weather service advises motorists to plan on slippery road conditions, with the possibility that hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

Snow day: See who's off school today in the Canton region because of the weather

Crews from the Stark County Engineer's Office started working on county roads at midnight Friday, said spokesman Dustin Brown.

"There's a little bit of snow on them, but they're definitely drivable," he said. "You just have to drive to the conditions of the road. Obviously, you got to drive a little bit slower. Be careful on hills."

He said county road crews will keep working until the snow stops and streets are safe.

Ohio Department of Transportation District 4, which covers the Akron and Canton areas, announced on its Facebook page that widespread snow was making for a slow morning commute.

"Motorists will need to adjust their driving to the conditions, maintain a safe following distance behind other vehicles, and allow extra time to reach their destination," it said. "Our crews will be plowing and treating roads and doing their best to keep them safe and passable."

Motorists commenting on Facebook reported clear travel conditions between Stark County and Akron, with one person saying that a relative who traveled to Cleveland said, "It wasn't too bad."

No major problems on the roads were reported in Stark County. State Route 43 between North Canton and downtown Canton was wet to slushy in parts, but passable. Traffic was light and moving normally. In Canton, the pavement on 12th Street NE at Walnut Avenue was wet.

Widespread snow is expected to continue into this afternoon throughout Northeast Ohio before transitioning to lake effect snow tnight.

What's the weather forecast in Canton areaa?

Today: Snow before 1 p.m., then snow showers after 1 p.m. High near 27 degrees. Light north wind becoming northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Friday night: Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as 6 degrees below zero.. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night: A slight chance of snow showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday night: A chance of snow showers after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then rain showers likely after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton can expect slippery road conditions, 2-4 inches of snowfall