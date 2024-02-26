Canton weather roller coaster ahead, with warm temperatures then severe weather

CANTON ‒ The National Weather Service is advising people to stay aware of the weather this week, as today's above-average temperatures may be followed by severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today's high temperature is predicted to be near 61 degrees under sunny skies. There is a chance for severe storms mainly across Northwest Ohio on tonight. The primary hazard will be large hail.

The Canton area's nighttime low is expected to be around 47 degrees tonight, with a south wind of 7 to 10 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday, mainly before 1 p.m. It is expected to be cloudy with a high near 64. A south wind of 13 to 15 mph is expected, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are forecast. Higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night's forecast says showers are likely. A thunderstorm is possible before 7 p.m., followed by rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 and 8 p.m. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected after 8 p.m. The low will be around 59. It will be breezy, with south winds of 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

Here's the National Weather Service forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday : Rain showers before 4 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. High near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Wednesday night : Snow showers likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Thursday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. At night, mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Friday : Mostly sunny with a high near 48. At night, mostly cloudy with a low around 37.

Saturday : Partly sunny, with a high near 56 during the day. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton weather forecast calls for changing temperatures