Canton woman admits obstructing justice in shooting death of Adrian Armstead

CANTON ‒ A city woman has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice for her role in the shooting death of Adrian Armstead.

The 37-year-old woman was convicted Wednesday of the felony charge. Police said she lied about the whereabouts of the shooting suspect, Roscoe Alford. She also lied about her identity and fled when officers entered the residence to arrest Alford.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Chryssa Hartnett ordered the woman to be released from jail and placed into the Stark Regional Community Corrections facility when a bed is available. She will be on probation for three years.

Alford is accused of shooting Armstead before 4 a.m. Feb. 14, in the 1200 block of Eighth Street NE.

Armstead, 33, was found by police in a hallway with gunshot wounds. He was taken by Canton Fire Department personnel to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Alford's trial has been set for Aug. 1 in front of Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione.

Two other women were charged in the incident, including a 33-year-old old Canton woman who also faces an obstructing justice charge.

The third woman, a 52-year-old, was not indicted by the grand jury. She had been accused of cleaning the residence where the shooting took place with bleach and later lying to police.

