Canton woman charged with vehicular battery for New Year’s Eve crash pleads not guilty

A 39-year-old Canton woman charged with vehicular battery related to a hit-and-run incident from New Year’s Eve pleaded not guilty at her first court appearance 9 a.m. Monday at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Canton.

Lacey Leigh Durham was arrested Dec. 31 in Canton and charged with vehicular battery, hit and run, driving under the influence, reckless driving and speeding after she hit and damaged a fence outside a home on North Bartlett Street, snapped a wooden telephone pole and left the scene on foot before police arrived.

According to officers with the Canton Police Department and their written crash report, Durham had been driving a 2018 Ford Edge SUV with a man in the passenger seat around 10 p.m. that night. Durham was reported to be driving at a “high speed,” around 65 mph, according to the passenger’s statements, when she hit the fence and the telephone pole.

When police arrived, they discovered blood on the passenger’s clothes and a laceration to the bridge of his nose, as well as blood on the steering wheel and the asphalt near the car. All air bags had been deployed in the car and it was found that neither Durham nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts while driving.

Durham left the street on foot, going eastbound after the crash, and was later found at an apartment which was not her own. Police reported her to be in a state of emotional distress and under the influence of alcohol, and said she was unable to walk steadily and kept leaning on the officer’s hand and shoulder for support.

Durham admitted to drinking that night and the passenger said she had two Fireball shooters right before driving. While driving, she ignored the passenger’s requests to stop and ran two stop signs, according to the report.

While describing the crash, the passenger went back and forth between saying “she had to hit the pole on purpose” and “tried making a left hand turn going 65.”

Durham’s first court appearance Monday ended with her pleading not guilty to all of her charges. Her next court appearance will be for the jury trial 8:30 a.m. on April 22.

This case involves the News Director and Editor of the Argus Leader, Shelly Conlon, whose house was involved in the incident. There is no relation with the suspect.

