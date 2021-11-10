Canton woman convicted in 2017 death of child at Jackson Twp. motel

Jasmin Nance appears via video from the Stark County jail.

CANTON – A Canton woman will spend one additional year in prison for the death of an 18-month-old she previously abused.

Jasmin Nance, 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of reckless homicide and one count of child endangering, both third-degree felonies, in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Jaiden Buchanan was found dead inside a Motel 6 room in Jackson Township on July 2, 2017, by Nance, who was babysitting for the child's mother.

After noticing the child was unresponsive, Nance admitted waiting hours to call 911, according to Stark County Assistant Prosecutor Dan Petricini.

Nance, child's mother worked to conceal her identity from police

Nance also gave police different names to conceal her identity because she had an active warrant from Cuyahoga County for previously abusing the boy, an incident where she'd broken both of his arms when he was 6 months old.

The child's mother also concealed Nance's identity to police, according to court records, and was charged with obstructing justice.

The coroner's office was unable to determine a manner or cause of death, but noted the child had physical injuries and an elevated level of an antihistamine (Benadryl) in his system at the time of his death.

"The coroner could not definitely say whether or not that level was enough to cause his death," Petricini said.

Why did it take so long to file charges against Jasmine Nance?

Nance was charged with obstructing justice, but no one was immediately charged for the child's death.

Petricini told the Canton Repository "we knew she committed a felony child endangering at the time of the (2017) investigation, but we did not want to preclude the possibility of charging her with additional charges related to the child’s death."

After Nance was arrested, she was sent back to Cuyahoga County to face her still-pending 2016 child abuse case. Nance was sentenced to six years in prison for breaking both of the baby's arms.

Jackson Township police continued to investigate the child's death over several years, according to the prosecutor.

In October, detectives took the new information and presented the findings to the Stark County Prosecutor's office. A grand jury indicted her on the endangering and reckless homicide charges tied to Jaiden Buchanan's death.

Prosecutors agreed that if Nance pleaded guilty to both counts of the indictment, they'd seek a 12-month sentence and not the maximum of three years.

Nance pleaded guilty, and Judge Natalie Haupt added the 12-month term to be served after the completion of Nance's six-year sentence.

Judge Haupt angered by the case

Haupt took a deep breath before imposing her sentence.

"This is one of those cases that angers me... for a lack of a better word," Haupt said.

"On the one hand there are evidentiary issues with this case as acknowledged by the defense, and on the other hand the defendant is willing to take some responsibility. But, at the end of the day, there is a child who died... and it certainly doesn't feel like justice for the child, but, I am accepting this plea and this negotiated sentence because it is the best of some terrible options."

The Canton Repository reached out to the Jackson Township Police Department for comment.

