Canton woman jailed on charge related to woman found dead on Wednesday

CANTON – A 38-year-old woman was jailed Friday on complicity to murder charges for the death of a woman found unresponsive Wednesday evening on the floor of her apartment.

Aja Miranda Lindsey, of Nicholas Place NW, is accused of aiding and abetting another in the killing of Tiara Burch, according to papers filed in Canton Municipal Court.

The court records state Lindsey received and transported items in a laundry basket from Burch's residence. She also is accused of using Burch's telephone to send messages and make calls, pretending to be Burch after she had been killed.

Police began investigating after being called at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday to check on the welfare of Burch, 26, at her home in the 500 block of 11th Street NW. Officers arrived to find Burch dead.

Investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation have been asked to assist Canton detectives, Police Chief Jack Angelo said.

Burch's death is the second homicide in the city so far this year.

