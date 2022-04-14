Canton woman sentenced for crash that killed motorcyclist Denver E. Law II

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 36-year-old Canton woman will spend 60 days in jail for causing a traffic crash that killed a motorcyclist last year.

New Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge Nanette DeGarmo VonAllman sentenced Deanna A. Bruder on Wednesday. The judge found the defendant guilty after she pleaded no-contest to charges of vehicular manslaughter and failing to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign.

Bruder caused the death of motorcycle driver Denver E. Law II, 58, of New Philadelphia on July 10.

VonAllman imposed the maximum penalty for vehicular manslaughter: 90 days in jail and a $750 fine. She suspended 30 days of the jail sentence, requiring Bruder to spend 60 days in the Tuscarawas County jail.

The judge also ordered:

• Payment of $127 in court costs, a $1,800 probation supervision fee and $4 in sheriff's fees.

• Performance of 100 hours of community service,

• Five years of probation.

• A three-year driver's license suspension.

• Staying out of bars and taverns.

• Refraining from using or possessing drugs of abuse.

• Submitting to drug and alcohol monitoring and random testing.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report, the accident occurred when Bruder was northbound on New Cumberland Road. She failed to obey the stop sign at state Route 212. As she tried to cross the intersection, her car was hit by Law's motorcycle, which was westbound on state Route 212 just south of New Cumberland in Warren Township.

Law was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife and passenger Willow M. Law was seriously injured. Bruder and her three passengers, ages 1, 12 and 13, did not require hospitalization.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Canton woman jailed for causing crash that killed motorcyclist