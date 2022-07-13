Canton woman shot early Wednesday morning

.

CANTON – A 38-year-old woman was shot near 11th Street and Fulton Road NW just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to police reports.

Canton police responded to the area after the 38-year-old woman said she had been shot with a firearm.

Police records show a 32-year-old male was also present at the time of the shooting.

According to two residents nearby who called 911, both reported hearing four to six gunshots. One of the callers told a dispatcher a woman was in the road.

"There were gunshots and there's a woman sitting in the roadway screaming," the caller told dispatchers.

A second caller reported an orange vehicle stopped, put the woman in the vehicle and drove south on Fulton Road.

Officers arrived and located six 45 mm shell casings, police records show.

The woman's condition is unknown at this time and no suspect information was immediately available.

