Canton woman tells 911 dispatcher she shot her fiancé

CANTON ‒ A woman who called 911 told an emergency dispatcher that she shot her fiancé after he pointed a gun at her and her children and said he was going to kill them.

"I just shot my fiancé," the 26-year-old woman said early Monday morning in a 911 recording. "He was punching me and beating me and beating my kids."

In the call at 3:50 a.m., she said she was able to give CPR to Kody M. Ingram, 32, who died from his injuries.

She has not been charged in the shooting.

The account that the woman gave to police differs from what she told The Repository on Tuesday, when she said she did not know what occurred immediately before the shooting. She did not tell a reporter that she shot Ingram.

A different account of the shooting of Kody Ingram

She told the 911 dispatcher that Ingram returned to their home at 423 Gobel Ave. NE around 3 a.m. and began assaulting her and making threats because she would not give him her car keys.

"He grabbed a gun," she said. "When he pointed the gun at the kids, he put the gun down. After he put the gun down, he went in the kitchen to try to grab a knife. I grabbed the gun and I told him, I said, 'Come on, leave.' And he didn't.

"He kept trying to fight me. He punched me. My kids were screaming and hollering. Then I got the gun and I shot him."

The woman told the dispatcher she shot Ingram once, in his left arm. As police arrived at their home, she told the dispatcher Ingram was awake and still breathing.

Ingram, who formerly lived in Massillon, was pronounced dead at 4:43 a.m. at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, according to the Stark County Coroner's Office.

What police reports say

Police reports give the following account of what happened after they arrived:

Officers found the woman performing CPR on Ingram, who was bleeding from a gunshot wound in the left side of his chest. Ingram was breathing but unresponsive. There was a knife, covered in blood, between his feet. A spent shell casing was found in the dining room.

The woman was handcuffed and taken to a cruiser. Other officers tended to Ingram, stuffing the wound with gauze and applying pressure until paramedics took him to the hospital.

Police said they found the gun at the house next door, where a woman had taken it for safekeeping. A male resident of the home took an officer to the bedroom where he had placed the gun, wrapped in a white T-shirt, on top of a basket of clothes. Her three children had run to the same home during the altercation.

One child reportedly said Ingram had a knife and that her mother was trying to keep her and her sisters safe.

The argument that preceded the shooting arose from the woman telling Ingram that she wanted to push back their wedding date, according to a report of the police investigation.

