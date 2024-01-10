It's a good thing a Canton woman remembered to buy a Mega Millions tickets — even if she forgot to check it until days after the drawing.

When she did check it, she found a $3 million prize waiting for her, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Reagan Blanton, 52, was on vacation when she saw the Mega Millions jackpot had reached $360 million, she told the Michigan Lottery. She made a mental note ticket when she got home and eventually purchased one online.

She was shocked when she checked her Michigan Lottery account a few days after the Oct. 6 drawing. Her ticket matched the five white balls drawn — 12, 24, 46, 57, 66. It won her $1 million, but thanks to the Megaplier her prize was multiplied three times to $3 million.

"When I saw a $3 million prize pending, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing!" she told the Michigan Lottery. "I showed my husband, and he didn’t believe it was real either, so I called the Lottery to double check. When the Lottery employee confirmed I really did win, I was in shock!"

She recently claimed her prize and plans to invest the money.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: Canton woman wins $3 million Mega Millions prize