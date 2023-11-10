Cantonment adding 70-home subdivision on 19 acres

Development of a new 70-lot subdivision named Pine Top is underway off of Pine Top Lane and Well Line Road in Cantonment.

Developers intend for the lots to have single-family homes, according to the project’s development order from Escambia County.

There are four roads that will run through the new subdivision − Pine Top Lane, Rustling Pines Road, Sand Pine Road and Sugar Pine Way.

Sand Pine Road and Sugar Pine Way are planned to end in a cul-de-sac for the subdivision, but Pine Top Lane and Rustling Pines Road connect the subdivision to Well Line Road.

Pine Top’s developers applied to Escambia County’s Development Review Committee with the project’s information form and final plat drawings on April 28. The subdivision’s development was approved by the Development Review Committee on May 24.

Here’s what we know about the new subdivision being built in Cantonment.

What will the Pine Top subdivision be?

Pine Top will consist of 70 single-family homes on a 19-acre site split into three blocks, A, B and C, that are separated by three of the subdivision’s roads, according to the project’s site plan approved by Escambia County’s Development Review Committee.

Block A will consist of the lots lined along Sugar Pine Way and Pine Top Lane. Block B is situated between Pine Top Lane and Rustling Pines Road. Block C will line along Sand Pine Road and Rustling Pines Road.

Where will Pine Top be?

Once construction has finished for the Pine Top subdivision the community’s address will be 1016 Pine Top Lane in Cantonment, according to the project’s filings with Escambia County.

The subdivision will be zoned for Jim Allen Elementary School, Ransom Middle School and Tate High School.

Who owns the Pine Top subdivision?

The Pine Top subdivision development project is owned by Makenna Development LLC, according to the parcel’s report in the Escambia County Property Appraiser’s website.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Cantonment adding 70-home Pine Top subdivision on 19 acres