Cantonment man accused of sexual assault, taking pornographic photos of minors

A Cantonment man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting two girls on multiple occasions and threatening them with violence if they told anyone.

An arrest report alleges that between January 2020 and July 2021, 64-year-old Steven Martin Spurlock was molesting two girls when left in his care.

Both victims reported that Spurlock sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions and made them touch him inappropriately while in a hot tub. The report said Spurlock also showed them pornographic videos of other children and adults to explain what he said men and women do together.

Spurlock also took photos of the victims exposing themselves in a sexually explicit manner. These photos and others were found on Spurlock’s tablet during the investigation, the report said.

Molestation: 71-year-old Milton man accused in molestation crime allegedly committed 15 years ago

Lewd and lasc: Milton woman charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, giving minor shots of alcohol

The girls also claimed Spurlock told them he had guns and would hurt them if they told anyone, the report said.

Spurlock is charged with cruelty toward a child, four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior, sexual assault and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Cantonment man Steven Martin Spurlock charged with sexual assault