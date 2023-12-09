Cantonment man accused of sexually abusing 2 girls

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is in jail after being accused of sexually abusing two girls between the ages of 12 and 15 who lived with him.

UPDATE: NAS Pensacola bomb threat suspect arrested, according to officials

49-year-old Nathan Toms is charged with sexual battery, child molestation, and child abuse. The alleged crimes happened between 2017 and 2019 at a home in Cantonment, Florida and in Alabama, according to the arrest report.

Escambia County deputies say there were concerns this week about other children in the home between the ages of 10 and 17. He was arrested Wednesday and booked into jail with a bond set at $710,000.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Baldwin Preparatory Academy: first look at Loxley’s ‘economic engine’

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.