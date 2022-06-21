Cantonment man arrested, accused of repeatedly touching child under 12 years old

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Cantonment man on Saturday for allegedly molesting a child.

Garrett Constantine, 30, was arrested and charged over the weekend with sexually assaulting a child under 12 years old. Authorities have reportedly been investigating the accusation since mid-May.

The child told a Florida Department of Children and Families investigator that Constantine sexually touched her and that "it occurred almost every night."

A witness told authorities she caught Constantine leaving the child's bedroom on two occasions; however, he was never seen in the child's room after the witness installed a security camera in the bedroom in January.

After the child told authorities and the witness about the incidents, the witness took the child and began moving out of the residence.

The police report notes that Constantine preemptively told the witness that if the child said he touched her it wasn't true, even though Constantine hadn't been confronted with the allegations yet.

Constantine was being held in Escambia County Jail as of Tuesday morning with a $200,000 bond.

