Cantonment man charged in homicide of woman found with dog leashes around her neck

A Cantonment man was charged in the homicide of a woman found dead in her home Thursday.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Candy Lane in reference to a death investigation. Upon arrival, deputies found an elderly woman seated in her recliner with two dog leashes wrapped around her neck. The woman's identity has not been released.

According to an arrest report, investigators learned the victim’s Hyundai SUV was missing from the driveway. A family member told investigators they had been in contact with 24-year-old Lukas Mackenzie Snelson, who allegedly claimed he was in the vehicle with the victim. The family member knew this was untrue because the victim was deceased in her home.

Investigators located Snelson and the vehicle at Talecris Plasma Center at the intersection of Barrancas Avenue and Kinkaid Street later that evening.

The report said deputies observed Snelson entering and exiting the vehicle in the parking lot of the business. The suspect was detained after putting up a brief struggle with authorities.

Snelson is charged with second-degree murder, vehicle grand theft and resisting officers without violence. He is being held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Lukas Mackenzie Snelson is charged in homicide of Cantonment woman