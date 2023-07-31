Cantonment woman arrested for impersonating law enforcement officer

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Monday that special agents arrested a Cantonment woman who turned herself in for impersonating an FDLE agent.

Agents arrested 35-year-old Bobbie Lei Sales for one count of falsely impersonating a police officer for allegedly dressing as an agent, including a wearing a badge and firearm.

"The investigation shows that Sales visited a victim's home and presented a silver badge while wearing a firearm," an FDLE release says. "She told the victim that he was under investigation and said she would be back in a couple of weeks to search his home."

FDLE civil suit: FDLE seizes $20K of Gulf Breeze doctor's cash after allegedly overprescribing opioids

Cantonment shooting: FDLE investigating fatal Pensacola police officer-involved shooting in Cantonment

It's also reported that Sales identified herself as an FDLE agent while having her car repaired at a local dealership.

Sales was booked into Escambia County Jail July 26 and released just over 10 minutes later on $25,000 bond.

The Office of the State Attorney is prosecuting Sales and lists one third-degree felony count of impersonating a law enforcement officer. Her arraignment is Aug. 18.

FDLE asks that anyone who encountered Sales identifying herself as a law enforcement officer call FDLE Pensacola at 1-800-226-8574.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida woman arrested for impersonating law enforcement officer