Canton's Victory Square Apartments is a mess. HUD should be embarrassed

The situation at Victory Square Apartments in Canton is a disaster.

And the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development should be embarrassed.

If you've followed the excellent reporting by Canton Repository staff writer Kelli Weir, you know that Victory Square residents have been living in conditions that could only be described as squalor. She's detailed baseboard heaters that don't work, leaky pipes, widespread mold, water damage, sewage dripping from a ceiling, broken stairs and doors that don't lock — among other problems.

“People in jail live better than we do right now,” one tenant said. “… (People in jail) aren’t worried about plumbing. They are not worried about heat. They are not worried about drinking water with rust in it that can cause more health issues or breathing in black mold. We are.”

The residents banded together to demand change. The Repository first shared their story in October. That story noted that somehow a HUD inspector gave the 81-unit complex a passing grade in August, even though the Canton City Building Department's code enforcement unit later found 124 code violations in the nearly 30 units it visited.

HUD still hasn't adequately explained how an apartment complex in such deplorable condition passed an inspection, essentially blaming the issue on previous inspection standards. It also has refused to identify the inspector or say whether the person has faced any discipline or is still with the agency.

How many other affordable housing sites have passed inspections when they clearly shouldn't have? HUD owes those residents and the city an explanation.

Oh, and in a follow-up inspection in December, city inspectors identified more than 500 violations of Canton’s building code — despite the owner and management company being ordered by the city and HUD earlier to fix the problems.

Weir also uncovered that Troy Green, whose Green Victory Square has owned Victory Square Apartments since 2021, has been permanently barred from owning, operating or managing affordable housing properties in New York after he failed to address significant code violations, ongoing safety concerns and criminal activity at his federally subsidized housing properties in Syracuse.

It's unclear why a company with such a track record in one state would be permitted to own and operate affordable housing properties and receive federal subsidies in another.

HUD ended its housing assistance contract and monthly subsidy payments for Victory Square last month and has hired a relocation company to help tenants move. The moving process obviously can't go fast enough for the residents.

We applaud the city of Canton's decision to file a lawsuit Feb. 16 in Stark County Common Pleas Court asking a judge to force Green Victory Square and its property management company Arnold-Grounds Apartment Management & Affordable Housing Specialists of Texas to fix the problems at Victory Square or to appoint a receiver to fix the problems if they won’t.

It's good to know at least one government agency is aggressively looking out for the well-being of those residents. We wish we could say the same about HUD.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Victory Square Apartments is a mess. HUD should be embarrassed