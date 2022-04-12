Cantrell pleads guilty to felony murder

Apr. 11—Trevor Davis Cantrell pled guilty to felony murder Monday, April 11, in Limestone County for the 2016 shooting of 18-year-old Jason Ender West. Cantrell and Dacedric Deshun Ward were both charged with killing West at a Sonic on County Line Road in Madison on Dec. 26, 2016.

During court Monday afternoon, the mother of West, Maureen Mack, addressed Cantrell and spoke of the destruction his actions have caused to the families involved. She vowed to be at every parole hearing in the future.

"I want you to spend the rest of your life behind bars," she said.

Cantrell was facing two counts of capital murder with the trial set to begin April 18. In a plea agreement reached Monday, Cantrell pled guilty to one count of felony murder. Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Chadwick Wise sentenced Cantrell to a life sentence, including time served. He will be eligible for parole in the future.

Ward was found guilty by a Limestone County jury in March on two counts of capital murder. Wise sentenced Ward to two life sentences with no possibility of parole.

"I am extremely pleased with the outcome today in this case," said Limestone County District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones. "When this horrible crime happened in 2016, no one could have imagined that the system would be shut down by a global pandemic. I want to thank the Mack and West families for never losing faith in my office and the system. I also want to thank the Madison Police Department for their thorough investigation in this case. It took us a while to get it, but justice was served today in the plea. That, along with the jury verdict in the Ward case, brings this matter to a close. It is my hope and prayer that the Mack and West families can use this conclusion to find some measure of solace."