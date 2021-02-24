Cantwell sentenced to 3 years 5 months in federal extortion case
Feb. 24—CONCORD — A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced Keene white nationalist Christopher Cantwell to three years and five months in prison for threatening and attempting to extort information from another figure in the online hate movement in 2019.
The sentencing comes after several turbulent years for Cantwell, 40, a racist, misogynist and anti-Semitic shock jock who first rose to national prominence for his role in the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville in 2017 and has since been a defendant in multiple criminal cases and lawsuits.
In the federal case, a jury last September found Cantwell guilty of two counts, transmitting extortionate communications and threatening to injure property or reputation. According to evidence presented at trial, Cantwell threatened to publicly reveal information about the family of Benjamin Lambert, a Missouri man Cantwell knew only as the online personality "Cheddermane," if Lambert did not tell him the identity of another pseudonymous white nationalist.
The events grew out of a months-long feud between Cantwell and Lambert's group, known as the "Bowl Patrol," which used podcasts and other online platforms to glorify hate-fueled violence like the 2015 mass shooting at a Black church in Charleston, S.C.
At Wednesday's sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Concord, lawyers presented different interpretations of the events leading up to Cantwell's threats.
Prosecutors alleged they were part of a long-running campaign to obtain information about Bowl Patrol members and "dox" them by posting it online. Arguing for a lesser sentence, Cantwell's defense attorneys claimed Lambert had provoked him, causing him to lose his temper.
Appearing in leg chains and a tan Strafford County Department of Corrections jumpsuit, Cantwell spoke at length about how he had been harassed for months by people he believed to be Bowl Patrol members and why he felt provoked when Lambert entered an online chat group Cantwell was in, prompting the exchange that included the threats.
Cantwell concluded before speaking up again to say that while he didn't see Lambert as an "innocent victim," he did "regret whatever discomfort I've caused" his wife.
In asking for a longer sentence — four years and three months — Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Z. Krasinski stressed that Cantwell threatened not only Lambert but his family.
The defense asked for a sentence of time served — about 13 months — followed by supervised release.
Judge Paul Barbadoro called Cantwell's threats "abhorrent," "horrendous" and "extremely damaging," noting that threats against family members are often punished more severely.
Barbardoro dismissed the argument that Lambert provoked Cantwell immediately before the threats, though noted Lambert's role in the prior harassment that had angered Cantwell. Lambert testified at trial that he had made repeated prank calls to Cantwell's call-in talk show but stopped months before the threats.
The hate-filled online subculture both men belonged to — in which bigotry and references to violence, including rape, that would shock most people are routine — also factored into the sentencing decision, Barbadoro said, because Lambert would have been more desensitized to Cantwell's language than others.
Even so, the judge said, Cantwell's behavior was "egregious" enough to warrant more than three years in prison.
Cantwell's attorneys have said he plans to move out of New Hampshire to an unspecified state on the East Coast after his release.
