Canutillo ISD faces layoffs, school closures amid $6 million deficit

The Canutillo Independent School District is making budget cuts, including layoffs, to address a nearly $6 million deficit caused in part because of the board’s decision to approve a budget that relied on hopes of an increase in state funding that never came.

The layoffs, announced in mid-January, include eliminating 13 positions, five of which were vacant. The cuts saved the district $300,000, officials said.

And as the district prepares for more potential layoffs and school closures, it is getting ready to ask voters to pass a bond issue in May that could be used to modernize, repair or build new schools in hopes of increasing enrollment and saving the district’s budget.

“To make sure that next year’s budget is balanced, everything’s on the table. We’re looking at things that we can do from grade consolidation to school consolidations. That’s just a reality,” Canutillo ISD Communications Director Gustavo Reveles said Jan. 25 during a sparsely attended community meeting at Jose J. Alderete Middle School.

The issue has left some parents worried about the future of the district and its ability to manage its finances.

“One of the concerns was that if we’re looking to close schools, where are they going to place all the other kids? They say that it’s going to be regulated but what if there’s no teachers? Are we going to be stuck with long-term substitutes?” parent Estella Sarmiento told El Paso Matters, referring to the state law that limits class sizes in elementary school to 22 students per teacher.

School districts in deficit are at risk of receiving a failing grade from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas. The Texas Education Agency has also cited budget deficits as a reason it has taken over other school districts, including the Houston Independent School District.

Superintendent Pedro Galaviz said that all of the 13 positions that were eliminated were administrative and the district would try to avoid cutting staff who work directly with students. School officials did not provide specific details of which departments were affected.

“We are trying to stay away from the classroom as much as possible,” Galaviz said during the Jan. 25 meeting.

District leaders also said that some of the eight employees who lost their jobs were moved to vacant positions, but did not specify how many.

Frustration from parents and teachers compounded after Galaviz was seen with his wife on social media purchasing a luxury car last week worth over $46,000.

“I think it’s in poor taste,” a teacher who asked not to be identified because he feared retaliation for speaking out told El Paso Matters. “If you’re going to purchase a vehicle, that’s fine with us. It just seems like there’s a great disconnect if I lost my job on Friday and on Monday I hear about this. People have to readjust their budget and their households; these are grave decisions that are being made.”

Galaviz sent an email to staff Friday clarifying that the car was purchased by his wife.

“While I acknowledge the perception that may arise, I want to clarify that my wife is a successful professional in her own right, making independent financial decisions. As for myself, I continue to drive my reliable 5-year-old Mazda,” Galaviz said in the email.

The district’s financial problems partly came about after the CISD school board approved a budget in June that gave district employees a raise in the hopes the state Legislature would use its $32.7 billion surplus to approve additional school funding before the end of 2023.

Though state lawmakers attempted to pass bills that would fund teacher raises and school safety and increase the basic allotment school districts get per student, their efforts were thwarted by Gov. Greg Abbott’s initiative to tie the funding with a failed school voucher program. The program would have given students state funds to attend private school and was largely opposed by Democrats and rural Republicans.

Now, several school districts across Texas are blaming the governor for their budget deficits, including the Clint and Tornillo Independent School Districts, as they struggle to keep up with safety requirements passed earlier this year.

Still, this isn’t the first time Canutillo ISD approved raises knowing there would be a deficit.

In 2016, the El Paso Times reported that the district approved a 1.5% employee pay raise, leaving it with a $2.16 million budget deficit.

How did Canutillo ISD fall into deficit?

Canutillo district leaders say the budget issues did not materialize overnight.

The district was already facing a $3 million deficit when it approved its budget for the 2023-24 school year in June. School leaders said the initial deficit was caused by inflation, infrastructure investments and declining enrollment numbers.

Reveles told El Paso Matters the deficit grew to $6 million because of hikes in the district’s health insurance premiums, which increased at the start of 2024, and its decision to give employees raises at the start of the school year.

“We were not expecting premiums to increase by more than 100% in some cases,” board President Armando Rodriguez told El Paso Matters.

Rodriguez said the board decided to give raises and approved its current tax rate expecting the Legislature to pass funding for public education in a special session, even though lawmakers failed to do so during the regular session.

“We also knew that in order to remain competitive in this market, we had to use that proposed revenue to increase our salaries. The district is currently facing shortages in critical positions like special education, bilingual education and even bus drivers. With nearby school districts offering significant pay increases, the district must remain competitive,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the district has dipped into its reserve to offset costs for its health plans and currently has enough to keep the district running for 73 days, but aims to raise that to 90. Though Texas does not have requirements on how much school districts should have in reserve, the TEA recommends having enough to keep the district going for 60 to 90 days.

At the end of the 2022-23 school year, Canutillo ISD reported that it had more than $14.7 million in reserve, according to the district’s annual financial report.

In late June, the board’s previous president Patsy Mendoza boasted about “successful budgeting seasons that created balanced books and got us closer and closer to our goal of having an unprecedented 90-day supply in our fund balance.”

But earlier in the month, district staff told the board the district had a 71-day fund balance.

Canutillo ISD Superintendent Pedro Galaviz talks to parents about the district’s deficit during a meeting on Jan. 25.

Declining enrollment

District leaders said the district’s declining enrollment is one of the main reasons for the deficit. Even though Canutillo ISD is one of the few areas of the county with a growing population, an increasing number of students living in the district are attending schools in El Paso ISD, charter schools and other campuses, according to Texas Education Agency records.

School officials say the enrollment decline in Canutillo is brought on by aging school buildings, increased traffic and limited programs for students.

“We’re competing with schools that are modern. We’re competing with schools that are newer,” Reveles said. “On average, our schools are 26 years old and a lot of them are in dire need of repair.”

At its peak in 2020, CISD had roughly 6,200 students enrolled in the district, Reveles said. Now, he said, that number is closer to 5,800.

Canutillo ISD enrollment and transfer trends

Canutillo ISD had about 7,500 students living in its boundaries during the 2022-23 school year, nearly 1,800 of whom were enrolled in other districts. That means about a quarter of the students who could have attended Canutillo ISD that year went somewhere else.

During the first half of the 2023-24 school year alone, an additional 380 students left Canutillo for another district. School leaders suspect that many still live within the district’s boundaries, but chose to go to neighboring schools.

In an email sent to parents on Jan. 24, Galaviz also pointed to two failed bond measures in 2021 and 2022 as the reason for the district’s enrollment decline. The 2022 bond would have given the district $264.1 million to relocate Alderete Middle School, reconstruct Canutillo Middle School and make general improvements. More than 60% of voters opposed the bond.

“Without the ability to address our crumbling infrastructure and accommodate the rapid growth within our district boundaries, we have experienced a concerning loss of enrollment. This decline is currently costing our district approximately $19 million per year in lost revenue,” the letter stated. State funding to schools is based on a per-student formula, so fewer students results in less state support.

If this trend persists, Galaviz said in his email, the district anticipates an annual loss of $27 million by 2028. The district’s general operating budget is approximately $64 million.

To turn the enrollment trend around, the district is considering asking voters to approve a bond to repair its aging facilities and increase enrollment.

With two previous failed bond measures, district leaders said they plan to get community input to see what voters would agree to before calling for an election. To do this the district is conducting a survey asking parents what they would like to see on the bond measure and will have a community task force to help craft it.

“This time, we are engaging in a thorough community-based process to determine whether a bond election is feasible and desirable among the voters in the district,” Rodriguez said. “By taking advantage of historically low interest rates and cash defeasances of bonds, the district has built capacity for future growth. The district has only $66 million in outstanding debt, which is significantly lower than surrounding districts’ tax burden. No matter what, this is a community decision, one that belongs to the residents in Canutillo and ultimately it will be their vision that charts the course for our collective future.”

Still, the district hasn’t given much details about what the bond would include or how it would affect taxpayers.

“The bond is not set yet, we don’t know what’s going to be on it,” Reveles said during last week’s meeting.

Sarmiento said she hopes voters approve a bond, but thinks they may not be aware why it is necessary.

“The community needs to be more informed. I think the district needs to do better at trying to relate with the community of Canutillo. That’s why no one’s here,” Sarmiento said about the Jan. 25 meeting. “That’s why nobody wants to pass a bond.”

