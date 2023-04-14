Canutillo woman arrested, accused of lying about being sexually assaulted by an officer

A Canutillo woman was arrested after she was accused of falsely claiming a police officer inappropriately touched her while executing a search warrant because she didn't send the officer photos of herself.

Veronica Gutierrez, 41, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of making false statements in "an attempt to influence the Federal Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation," a federal indictment states.

Gutierrez reported to an FBI El Paso task force officer that she was inappropriately touched by a police officer who was executing a search warrant Dec. 15 at her home, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas officials said.

Court documents do not state which agency the officer worked for or why a search warrant was being executed at Gutierrez's house.

Jail records show Gutierrez was arrested Nov. 24 on suspicion of stalking. The records show the arresting agency was the El Paso Police Department. Court records do not indicate if a search warrant was issued in the case. The stalking charge against Gutierrez remains pending in district court.

Gutierrez claimed the officer grabbed her thigh and pinched her butt, the indictment states.

She alleged the officer told her that he groped her because "this is what happens when she does not send pictures of herself to the officer," according to the indictment.

Gutierrez also allegedly claimed an officer confirmed to her lawyer that police had no search warrant and were harassing her.

An investigation into the allegations by the FBI revealed Gutierrez's statements about the incident were "false, fictitious, and fraudulent and were an attempt to influence the Federal Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation," the indictment states.

Gutierrez was arrested Tuesday in connection with a federal charge of false statement. She was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Gutierrez's bond was set at $10,000, according to federal court records. She posted bail Thursday, jail logs show.

Gutierrez faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the federal charge, officials said.

