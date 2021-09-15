Canva: Australian online design platform valued at $40bn

·2 min read

Australian graphic design business Canva has become one of the world's biggest privately-owned companies after being valued at $40bn (£29bn).

The online design platform said it had grown during the pandemic as more customers worked from home.

It has revealed a fresh $200m round of private equity investment - more than doubling the company's value in five months.

That makes it one of the world's most valuable start-ups, analysts say.

According to business data provider CB Insights, Canva's $40bn valuation makes it the fifth-most valuable start-up in the world, behind the China's ByteDance, which owns TikTok, Jack Dorsey's payment platform Stripe, Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX and Swedish financial technology firm Klarna.

The funding also places its co-founders among the top 10 richest people in Australia.

Canva was founded in Sydney in 2013 by Australians Melanie Perkins, 34, and Cliff Obrecht, 35.

Together they own about 36% of the company, according to Forbes.

On Wednesday, they announced that they also intended to give away the vast majority of the stake - about 30% of the company's wealth - to charitable causes.

Canva provides design templates for people to make everything from greetings cards to posters, resumes and calendars.

Also on Wednesday, the firm said it had grown its customer base to over 60 million users in 190 countries, and was on track to post $1bn revenue by the end of the year.

It said it had 500,000 paying customers, among them corporate clients like Zoom, Salesforce, Paypal, Marriott International and American Airlines, which the firm said had all increased their use of Canva's design technology in the past year.

"From large enterprises to small businesses, the shift to distributed working has seen team adoption more than quadruple over the last 12 months," the company said in a press release, referring to the number of companies taking up its software.

Its latest fund-raising round was led by global investment firm T.Rowe Price and investors included Franklin Templeton, Sequoia Capital Global Equities, Bessemer Venture Partners, Greenoaks Capital, Dragoneer Investments, Blackbird, Felicis, and AirTree Ventures.

The firm has also doubled its workforce this year, hiring more than 1,000 new employees in 2021, with headquarters in Sydney and Manila.

Canva, which became profitable in 2017 and achieved a $1bn valuation a year later, is now one of Australia's most valuable companies.

Its valuation puts it on par with publicly-listed firms such as supermarket giants Wesfarmers and Woolworths Group and mining company Fortescue.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Colleges push student vaccines as campuses reopen

    An analysis by The Associated Press shows 26 of the nation's 50 largest public universities aren't requiring COVID-19 vaccination. (Sept. 15)

  • Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $39.44, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session.

  • Delta Air Lines Continues Its Run of Outperformance

    Last week, U.S. airline giants Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), and United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) all slashed their Q3 forecasts. Two months ago, Delta Air Lines projected that third-quarter revenue would decline 30% to 35% compared with 2019 on 28% to 30% less capacity. Delta did anticipate that adjusted nonfuel unit costs would jump 11% to 14% relative to Q3 2019, largely because of the impact of lower capacity and costs of rebuilding the airline.

  • Hong Kongers Pile Into Yuan at Fastest Pace in Seven Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong residents haven’t been this excited about China’s yuan since before a shock currency devaluation in 2015.Bank customers in the city have added net 163 billion yuan ($25 billion) of savings denominated in the offshore yuan over the past year, about four times the pace of the previous 12 months, according to official data. The last time they bought at a faster rate was in 2014, just before a surprise devaluation saw the currency enter a downward spiral the following year.T

  • Ola’s new factory will be run entirely by women

    While much of the assembly line is automated, women will fill a variety of technical roles, from production assistants to supervisors.

  • World’s Only All-Women Automotive Factory Cranks Into Action

    India’s Ola Electric Mobility made history when it became the world's only all-women automotive manufacturing facility.

  • Gavin Newsom will remain California governor after handily defeating recall attempt

    California voters resoundingly reject choice to replace Democratic governor, who faced a battle for his political life California’s governor, Gavin Newsom has prevailed in a historic recall election that had him battling for his political life. In a referendum on the governor’s leadership through the pandemic, voters resoundingly rejected the choice to replace him with a Trumpist Republican. The Associated Press projected the results about 45 minutes after polls closed on Tuesday night. Newsom’s

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Buying This Beaten-Down Stock Right Now Is a No-Brainer

    Investors looking to buy a fast-growing company at an attractive valuation shouldn't miss this stock.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    The COVID-19 crisis was not kind to real estate investment trusts (REITs). The mortgage REIT sector was pummeled by margin calls, and mall REITs were shut down for months. While every REIT saw a decline in collections, the triple-net lease REITs performed the best.

  • Hey, remember China?

    At the height of former President Donald Trump’s trade war with China in 2019, I wrote about the hydra-headed controversies that were turning Sino-American flashpoints into an epochal fight for geopolitical dominance.

  • Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new markets

    For Czech gun maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group, its recent acquisition of the Colt brand carries both the potential to become a major player in the global firearms market and the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a fabled U.S. name. Shares of CZG, which listed on the stock market last October, have surged 60% in Prague this year as investors welcomed solid revenue growth and the company's $222 million purchase of privately-held Colt Holding Company - a deal finalised in May that will make CZG a competitor for U.S. leaders such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company. Colt, with plants in the United States and Canada, will give CZG the capacity to expand production beyond its main factory in the Czech Republic and allow it to compete in U.S. military contracts because it will fulfil "Buy America" regulations requiring U.S. production.

  • Bank of America shakes up senior leadership — with two big changes for Charlotte

    Two women who are among the city’s most prominent banking leaders will leave their current roles.

  • Microsoft Names Smith Vice Chair, Starts $60 Billion Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp., the world’s largest software maker, appointed President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith as vice chair and unveiled a new stock-repurchase program of as much as $60 billion.Smith, who joined Microsoft in 1993 and became general counsel in 2002, will continue to report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, the Redmond, Washington-based company said Tuesday in a statement. Smith’s new role makes him vice chair of the company, not the board, and he

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Technological innovations tend to set the bar for human productivity while also creating tremendous amounts of wealth. For instance, the invention of the steam engine powered the first industrial revolution in the 1700s.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Growth

    Cyber threats are growing, and they're here to stay. It's time to start thinking about cybersecurity stocks for their long-term potential.

  • Lucid is a ‘super premium’ EV company, but competition is too great, Morgan Stanley says

    Lucid Group Inc. is a 'super premium' electric-vehicle maker that may be able to scale its production, but there's just too much competition to be too excited about the company's stock, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a note this week.

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.