Is Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited's (HKG:1381) CEO Salary Justified?

Guozhen Yuan is the CEO of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited (HKG:1381). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Guozhen Yuan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited has a market cap of HK$8.4b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of HK$2.5m for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at HK$1.6m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from HK$3.1b to HK$12b, we found the median CEO total compensation was HK$4.0m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 53% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 47% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Canvest Environmental Protection Group allocates salary in line with the wider market.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Canvest Environmental Protection Group has changed over time.

SEHK:1381 CEO Compensation April 20th 2020 More

Is Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 21% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 19% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 22% over three years, many shareholders in Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Many would consider this to indicate that the pay is modest since the business is growing. Few would deny that the total shareholder return over the last three years could have been a lot better. So while we would not say that Guozhen Yuan is generously paid, it would be good to see an improvement in business performance before too an increase in pay. When I see fairly low remuneration, combined with earnings per share growth, but without big share price gains, it makes me want to research the potential for future gains. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Canvest Environmental Protection Group that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.