Is Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited (HKG:1381) Overpaying Its CEO?

Guozhen Yuan is the CEO of Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited (HKG:1381). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

See our latest analysis for Canvest Environmental Protection Group

How Does Guozhen Yuan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited has a market cap of HK$7.9b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of HK$2.5m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$1.6m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from HK$3.1b to HK$13b, we found the median CEO total compensation was HK$3.2m.

So Guozhen Yuan receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Canvest Environmental Protection Group, below.

SEHK:1381 CEO Compensation, November 7th 2019 More

Is Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 23% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 58%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 4.6%, Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Guozhen Yuan is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We'd say the company can boast of its EPS growth, but we cannot say the same about the lacklustre shareholder returns (over the last three years). Considering the the positives we don't think the CEO pays is too high, but it's certainly hard to argue it is too low. Shareholders may want to check for free if Canvest Environmental Protection Group insiders are buying or selling shares.

If you want to buy a stock that is better than Canvest Environmental Protection Group, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.