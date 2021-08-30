Canyon County coroner identifies Idaho man shot, killed by Nampa police last week

Officials in Canyon County have released the name of a man shot and killed by police early Friday morning in Nampa.

The man killed was identifed by the Canyon County Coroner’s Office as 53-year-old Nampa resident Vladislav Fomin, according to a news release from the county. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office is assigned as the lead agency for the county’s Critical Incident Task Force investigation.

Just before midnight Thursday, Nampa police were dispatched to the area near Lincoln Avenue and Elder Street after someone reported a man with a gun who had chased their car.

Officers found the man — now identified as Fomin — near Sherman Avenue and Banner Street. Police allege Fomin pulled out a gun before at least one officer fired. The shooting took place just after midnight, according to Canyon County spokesperson Joe Decker.

Fomin died at the scene. Investigators have yet to publicly identify the officer or officers involved in the shooting.

The Nampa shooting is the ninth fatal police shooting in Idaho so far this year. It’s the third shooting by Nampa police officers this year, and the second fatal shooting. Both previous Nampa police shootings took place in July.

Richard Bigby-Garcia was shot on July 7 after police tried to pull over his car and he allegedly pointed a rifle at police before fleeing. Garcia was in an upstairs window of his home when an officer shot him. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was later booked into jail.

Less than two weeks later, Nampa police shot and killed 51-year-old Dawn Simpson on July 17 when she tried to flee from police and later allegedly fired a gun at officers.

The Nampa Police Department was the recipient of a recent tort claim filed by family members of Leonel Salinas, who police shot and killed on Dec. 18. Salinas reportedly stabbed a police officer after a traffic stop and was later shot by police. His family filed the tort claim in August, which alleges police used excessive force and failed to provide life-saving efforts on Salinas.