Canyon County investigating officer-involved shooting that killed 54-year-old Murphy man

A police shooting near Murphy left a 54-year-old man dead after two Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to serve a restraining order on Monday.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. the pair of deputies were at the 16000 block of Rim Rock Lane, northeast of Murphy, to serve a civil protection order. Charles Corey Castro, was killed after he “became agitated and charged at the deputies with a weapon,” according to a Tuesday press release from Canyon County.

Before shooting Castro, the officers ordered him to drop his weapon several times, according to the release, but he refused. Castro was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

The Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the incident, with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office acting as the lead agency.

Castro served 14 years in state prison for lewd conduct with a child under 16, according to court records. He was released from the Idaho Department of Correction in 2012.

Castro had a history of domestic violence, battery and petty theft allegations, according to records.

Canyon County spokesperson Joe Decker didn’t immediately respond to questions Tuesday. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference on the shooting at 1 p.m.