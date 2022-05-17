Canyon County man arrested for alleged child porn possession, Idaho AG’s office says

Shaun Goodwin
·1 min read

A Canyon County man was arrested on Monday for alleged possession of child pornography, according to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

The 52-year-old Caldwell man was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho filed a complaint, a news release from the AG’s office said. The ICAC unit is works with a task force that’s made up of federal, state and local law enforcement.

The release specified that a complaint “is a means of charging a person with criminal activity. It is not evidence.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and Caldwell Police Department both assisted with the arrest, according to the AG’s release.

