Canyon County officer shoots, injures man. Police haven’t said what agency the officer works for

An officer from a Canyon County police agency shot and injured a 19-year-old man who was reportedly suicidal, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department.

Deputies from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office located the man near the Boise River around 3:35 a.m. Saturday, the news release said. The Sheriff’s Office began searching for the man after deputies received a call around 1:53 a.m. that he was suicidal at a home west of Parma.

Upon locating the man, police said he fled in a vehicle, and the Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the Wilder and Parma police departments initiated a vehicle pursuit, police said. An officer shot the man after the pursuit ended, according to the release.

Authorities haven’t said which law enforcement agency the officer worked for. Caldwell Police spokesperson Char Jackson told the Idaho Statesman by phone that authorities were still conducting their initial investigation.

The Caldwell Police Department is leading the investigation as a part of the Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force. The Statesman also sent a list of questions to Jackson seeking additional information.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a Boise hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. The officer, also not identified, was placed on paid administrative leave, which is the standard protocol.

This is the Treasure Valley’s 11th police shooting.

Out of the 11 shootings, nine of them have been in Ada County with the remaining two in Canyon County, according to a database maintained by the Statesman. The Nampa Police Department shot and killed a man earlier this year who may have been in “a mental crisis” after police say he lunged at a citizen with a knife, the Statesman previously reported.