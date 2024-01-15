Canyon Crisis and Resource Center seeks help finishing store concept with new building

Executive Director Cherie Girod stands in the store that the Canyon Crisis and Resource Center in Mill City is hoping to add electric, flooring and shelving.

A couple of years ago, the Canyon Crisis and Resource Center lost the downtown Mill City space from which it distributed goods such as furniture and clothing for free to people in crisis.

Since then, all of those items have been storage units. When someone needs something — toys for children, for example — a staff member or volunteer has to select what they think the people would like.

The center would like to get back to the previous “store” concept and raised about $25,000 to purchase a building behind its office along Highway 22 in Mill City.

But the building is unfinished, and the nonprofit organization hasn’t figured out how to pay for its completion.

“We took a really big leap of faith to do this,” said Cherie Girod, the group’s executive director.

Canyon Crisis and Resource Center founded to help abuse survivors

A group of women started the Canyon Crisis Center in Mill City in 1985 to help survivors of domestic abuse, child abuse and child sexual assault, Girod said.

When the timber industry hit a downturn in the 1990s, people started coming to the center with different needs because they were in financial crisis.

“So then we changed our name from Canyon Crisis Center to Canyon Crisis and Resource Center,” she said. “We’re still very victim centered, but it doesn’t matter what your issues are, we will do whatever we can to help you.”

The center serves people in the area between Aumsville and Marion Forks, and from Lebanon to Silverton.

“It’s a store concept, but everything is totally free," Girod said. "We want people to feel like they matter. Even though they may be homeless, they may be having mental health issues or whatever’s happening in their life, we don’t want them to feel like they’re not a valued part of our community.”

The Canyon Crisis Center, a nonprofit in Mill City that distributes goods to people in the area in crisis such as domestic violence and wildfire survivors, has purchased a new building for its "store."

The center was able to keep donations at area churches and a downtown Mill City business, but they eventually needed their space back.

Since then, the store has been operating out storage containers, and a small storage shed out back of its office.

During the Christmas season, the center had to store nearly 600 items including bicycles for children donated by the Silverton Elks Lodge in the conference room at the office.

When someone receives goods now, they're usually in a black garbage bag, rather than them choosing what they wanted and bagging it themselves.

“It just took that kind of personal feeling away that somebody mattered,” Girod said.

Girod said the Canyon Crisis and Resource Center still serves many people who were impacted by the wildfires in the Santiam Canyon more than three years ago.

“People are still trying to find places to live and a lot of them are still living in travel trailers or still moving around from place to place, person to person,” Girod said. “There’s still places where there’s 18 people living in one house because everything burned.”

The nonprofit Canyon Crisis and Resource Center purchased a new building for its store but still needs to finish the interior before setting up and opening.

New 'store' still needs finishing

Old Hickory Sheds of Scio built the 40 foot by 16 foot building and donated $5,000 toward its purchase price and absorbed other costs in finishing it, Girod said. The rest of the money came from individual donations.

The building was delivered in the first week of January and installed behind the center's offices on 825 Santiam Blvd.

When the new building is finished, all the donated goods will be moved into it.

Girod said the group doesn’t know how much money it needs to raise to build the store out. She said people have offered to do some of the work such as the interior walls.

“We’re looking for people to donate their skills, but we’re also looking for people to donate money to us,” Girod said. “Because this is everybody’s problem.

To donate or to offer to help, contact the Canyon Crisis and Resource Center at (503) 897-2327 or ccrisisc@gmail.com.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Crisis center in Mill City seeks help finishing store concept