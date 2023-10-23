Canyon, Happy school districts ask voters for increased funding in election

With the start of early voting Monday, Oct. 23, voters in two area school districts will have to make decisions on a Voter Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE) to increase funding for their schools.

Canyon and Happy Independent School Districts (ISD) have stated a need to capture more state funding due to inflation and unfunded mandates due to security precautions, a VATRE is required when a district needs to exceed the maximum state allowable tax rate.

With a VATRE proposed tax rate of 96 cents per $100 of property valuation, Canyon ISD would receive more than $5 million in additional state funding. With the higher tax rate, Canyon ISD would still have it lowest tax rate in over a decade.

Happy ISD has a proposed ad valorem tax rate on the ballot for its voters of $0.8173 per $100 of property value, which would increase maintenance and operations revenue by $16,841. Even with the VATRE, this tax rate would be the lowest in the district over the last two decades.

With the additional tax revenue, the district will be able to secure more funding from the state with its golden penny match program. The proposed tax rate is five cents lower than the current tax rate, but the rise in property appraisal rates would possibly create somewhat higher property tax bills for residents. Also on the ballot is an increase to the homestead exemption, which would raise to $100,000 from the current $40,000, offsetting some of the increase in appraised property values.

According to Happy ISD, if the VATRE fails to pass, the district will operate with a budget deficit of $250,000, which will severely deplete its fund balance. The district says that operational costs such as insurance, utilities, supplies and materials have significantly risen and exceed its funding.

With school districts across the state having to make tough financial decisions with less state and federal funding, voters will have a chance to effect change in these districts this election day.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Canyon, Happy school districts hold voter approval tax rate elections