Canyon ISD board member Paul Blake dies

Canyon Independent School District school board trustee Paul Blake has died. He was 71.

Canyon ISD released this statement Friday evening:

"Canyon ISD is saddened to learn of the passing of Trustee Paul Blake.

"Mr. Blake was a man committed to the Canyon community and to the students of CISD. We are thankful for his service and we extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, family, and friends and those who loved him.

"Canyon ISD Board members said, 'as a successful business-owner, Paul brought a wealth of knowledge and experience into our discussions. His contributions extended far beyond the boardroom. His unwavering commitment to creating career opportunities for our students was inspiring. He will be truly missed.'”

New Canyon Independent School District board member Paul Blake is sworn in to his new position during the regular school board meeting in this June 2022 file photo. Blake died this week at age 71.

Blake was sworn into his position on the Canyon school board in June 2022. As the special election winner of Place 1, Blake did not have a challenger file for his seat in the May election this year.

The school board is scheduled to have its next regular meeting on Monday, July 17.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Canyon school district board member Paul Blake dies