Canyon resident wins big from the Texas Lottery $1 million scratch ticket

A Canyon resident won big this month by claiming a $1 million scratch ticket prize from the Texas Lottery.

According to a news release from the Texas Lottery Commission on Monday, the winning ticket was purchased at the Allsups at 906 8th St. in Canyon, and the prize was the second of four top prizes to be claimed.

The winner opted to remain anonymous.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.40, including break-even prizes.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Canyon resident wins big from the $1 million scratch ticket