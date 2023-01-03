As Canyon Resources Limited (ASX:CAY) gains 24%, insiders who bought last year may be wishing they had bet higher

Insiders who bought Canyon Resources Limited (ASX:CAY) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by AU$12m as a result of the stock's 24% gain over the same period. As a result, their original purchase of AU$250k worth of stock is now worth AU$338k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Canyon Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Wei Su bought AU$200k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.045 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.062. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Canyon Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Canyon Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Canyon Resources insiders own 14% of the company, worth about AU$9.0m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Canyon Resources Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Canyon Resources insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Canyon Resources you should be aware of, and 3 of these are a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

