Canyon School Board holds its first Community Conversation to get feedback from residents

The Canyon Independent School District Board of Trustees held its first Community Conversation with parents, staff and community members Monday evening at Happy Bank Stadium Conference Center in Canyon.

This meeting was an opportunity for the community to speak out about issues and get feedback from school board members. Trustees Jennie Winegarner, Casey Posey and Laurie Gilliland were on hand to take questions from the audience of about 40 people. Only three board members were allowed to be made available to avoid having a quorum, which would violate the Texas Open Meetings Act.

Jennie Winegarner, CISD board president addresses the audience Monday night with fellow board members Casey Posey And Laurie Gilliland at the Happy Bank Conference Center in Canyon.

Many issues were presented to the board members, including school funding, state-mandated security measures, and gender bathroom usage. The forum was designed to give greater input to the community and for residents to be able to ask questions.

One resident said schools need to have a bathroom policy only allowing one gender in each type of bathroom. Board members said that, to their knowledge, this had not been an issue in the district, and they felt that creating a policy would be no more of a deterrent than what is already being done by the district.

The state’s mandate that a police officer be put in each school was also brought up and the board members said there is not enough funding or trained officers to comply with that, so the district is moving to arm some staff members to be used as guardians. Even with going to this program, the state has not provided enough funding to support these mandates, according to Winegarner, so the school must use some of its other funding to meet state requirements.

Winegarner, president of the board, spoke about the event and its impact on those served by the board.

“This is the first time we have ever done anything like this, as a non-quorum event with three board members present, which was a discussion open to the public,” Winegarner said. “We invited events from across the community to voice concerns, share ideas and ask questions. This allowed us to interact back and forth with our community. We did not know what to expect, and I was pleased with the crowd and participation. I am encouraged by the support and engagement of the community for this event.”

A member of the audience asks a question to CISD board members Monday night at the Happy Bank Conference Center in Canyon.

Winegarner said there were many calls from the community to be more engaged with their issues. She felt that many community members said that within the confines of the regular school board meetings, they do not get to engage with the board in a manner they feel comfortable bringing up issues. According to Winegarner, the formal nature of regular board meetings does not give an opportunity for follow-up questions.

Seeing community conversations as a great tool to engage more with the community, Winegarner envisions having at least one per quarter or as need dictates. She said that this being the first meeting of its kind for the board, that there may be tweaks based on what was effective.

“This was an opportunity for us not just to hear people’s concerns but have conversations with them,” Winegarner said. “We are looking not to have this rigid situation where the community just talks at us; in this forum, we get to talk with one another. We will continue to look for ways to make meetings like this happen on a more regular basis and look for ways to focus on issues of importance to bring the community together to look for solutions to problems we face as a district.”

Emphasizing that the board does not want to hold these meetings just for the sake of having them, Winegarner said the board does not want to set a number of meetings but definitely wants to use this as a tool to receive more feedback from the community.

“The level of participation was pleasantly surprising; we did not know whether to expect 10 people or 100, “she said. I think we filled up the room very well and the community was very engaged, so I hope everyone that came saw the value in this conversation.”

Casey Posey, a CISD board member, said that he appreciated the ability to discuss with the public about the issues that affect the district.

“I love good conversation, and I appreciate the opportunity to speak candidly with someone who has a point-blank question,” Posey said. “Will we have all the answers and did we have all the answers tonight of course not. But this started some conversations and allowed us to be made aware of issues from the community. It is accountability if someone asks about something and we are unaware of it; what do we do to act upon it to effectuate change if needed?"

Posey said she believes this was a great opportunity to get more feedback and interactions from the community. With so many parents in the district, he felt this was a great way to have conversations with more of the community than would be possible in normal meetings.

“We are constantly trying to solve as many problems as possible and giving as much feedback as we can to move the district forward positively,” Posey added.

Rick Lopez, a resident who attended the meeting, said the community had been asking for a meeting like this for a long time.

“The board never responds to questions in person or their emails; at least this is a start to on them responding to questions and concerns of the community,” Lopez said. “I appreciate that the board members took time out of their schedule to have discussions. Not getting paid does not mean that they are high and mighty above the rest of us. We elected them; they should answer us in some form or fashion. We have questions we want answers. We want to know by what authority they do the things that they do.”

Lopez said he wished more people would show up to these meetings since many people in the community have students in the system. He hopes to see these at least once a quarter.

“I appreciate that the board members responded to the public with this type of forum,” Lopez said. "This is a good start to having conversations. I did not agree with everything but at least we are having a two-way dialogue about our schools.”

