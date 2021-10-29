Is A-Cap Energy Limited's (ASX:ACB) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of A-Cap Energy Limited (ASX:ACB) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

A-Cap Energy is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$165m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about A-Cap Energy.

Check out our latest analysis for A-Cap Energy

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About A-Cap Energy?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

A-Cap Energy already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see A-Cap Energy's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Hedge funds don't have many shares in A-Cap Energy. Our data shows that Shenke Holdings Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 31% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 11% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 54% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of A-Cap Energy

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in A-Cap Energy Limited. In their own names, insiders own AU$9.0m worth of stock in the AU$165m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but I usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 36% stake in A-Cap Energy. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 37%, of the A-Cap Energy stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - A-Cap Energy has 4 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • In a market full of crazy swings, Warren Buffett's 'bargain' ideas might have the best upside

    Boring is often better. Especially at a discount.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • 2 Top-Rated Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Long Term

    If there's one thing making consumers and company executives equally nervous right now, it's cyber attacks. Organizations that leave themselves exposed to malicious cybersecurity breaches can quickly lose public trust, and consumers are growing more conscious about the safety of their data.

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Lockheed Martin Shifts Focus After Earnings Bomb

    Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered mostly bad news during its third-quarter earnings release, sending investors running for the exits. The defense titan fell short of analyst expectations on sales, and warned to expect further sluggish growth in the quarters ahead. The news wasn't all bad, and Lockheed Martin has a compelling story to tell if you focus on the pipeline and the opportunities for growth in the second half of the decade.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Blasted 45% Higher Today

    Just days before the company delivers its first electric cars, its CEO's latest remarks have sent the markets into a tizzy.

  • Ether Reaches Record High of Over $4.4K as Shiba Inu Becomes a Leading ETH Burner

    Ether has rallied 45% in October, outperforming bitcoin.

  • 4 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    Here are four reasons you'd want to avoid holding dividend stocks in your portfolio. The total return on a dividend stock has two components -- dividend yield and share price appreciation. As a granular example, longtime dividend payers like Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble have underperformed Amazon and Alphabet, two popular stocks that don't pay dividends.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Looking at the energy space? Here are three names that span different niches, all of which have long-term appeal.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Here’s the math for Tesla’s stock price if it becomes the Apple of car makers

    Apple crushed the once-dominant handset makers and has fat margins. Can Tesla do the same in automaking?

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • 'When #shiba?' ask Robinhood users hungry for dogecoin-like returns

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Investors clamoring for Robinhood Markets to host shiba inu, a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that has soared in value this month, may need to bide their time as the app-based brokerage says it is in no hurry to list new currencies and analysts expect revenue growth to come from elsewhere. Shiba inu is a spinoff of dogecoin, itself born as a satire of a cryptocurrency frenzy in 2013, and has almost no practical use. The currency's eye-watering rally has Robinhood users demanding a piece of the action.

  • Apple’s Stock Tumbles on First Earnings Miss in 5 Years

    CEO Tim Cook says supply issues cost company $6 billion

  • Apple Stock Is Tumbling After a Rare Sales Miss. Why Its Problems Aren’t Over.

    Sales of iPhones, iPads, and wearables were all lower than expected in Apple's latest quarter. Supply constraints cost the company roughly $6 billion in revenue.

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Roth IRA accounts have exploded in popularity across the United States as […]

  • Citi CEO: Chinese economy has 'come off the boil,' deserves 'caution'

    Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, who leads the nation's third-largest bank, said in a new interview that she expects sluggish short-term growth in the Chinese economy as the country continues to bolster domestic consumption and taper its reliance on exports.