After 2 break-ins in one month ended with 11 catalytic converters getting stolen, 7 of CAP-K's vehicles have been put out of commission."It's a gut punch, you know?" said CAP-K Food Bank Administrator Kelly Lawery. "When you come to work every day trying to do something good for the community and then you have to deal with some of these types of things, it adds another layer of challenge." 23ABC's Corey O'Leary has the story.

