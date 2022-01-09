🌱 Re-Cap Of Kavanagh's Town Hall + Teachers Struggle With COVID

Good morning, Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO! It's Monday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today in Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO.

At his Brooklyn town hall last month State Senator Brian Kavanagh answered the questions of concerned Brooklyn Heights constituents about how tenants protections effect small landlords, and how to support (and create new) small businesses in the neighborhood. (The Red Hook Star-Revue) Teachers from across the city described the first week back from the holidays as "surreal," and if COVID wasn't enough, a snowy commute on Friday certainly didn't help anything. As one teacher from Manhattan put it, "we are resigned to the fact that we will work until we, or our children, become COVID positive." (Gothamist) Rent aid applications for New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet will reopen next week, thanks to a recent court ruling. This comes at a critical time for tenants, as the state-wide evictions moratorium is set to expire on January 15th. (Brooklyn Eagle)

Check out these after school program "hidden gems" in the neighborhood , run by small businesses. (Instagram)

A neighbor, by the name of SongBirdNYC, wrote an "Open Letter To An Anti-Vaxxer" after seeing anti-vax posters crop up across Brooklyn Heights. (Brooklyn Heights Blog)

The Brooklyn Heights Association would like some love for the Fruit Street Sitting Area on Columbia Heights (Twitter)

