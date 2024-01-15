Cap’n Crunch cereals, granola bars, protein bars added to big Quaker salmonella recall

Cereal products from the Cap’n Crunch family, Quaker Oatmeal Squares cereals, even more Quaker Chewy Granola Bars as well as Gatorade protein bars have been added this week to Quaker’s massive recall on salmonella concerns.

(If you want to know if the recall involves your Quaker product, either click on the hyperlinks below to look at the lists or scan the SmartLabel QR code on the products package.)

In December, Quaker issued a recall of Chewy Granola Bars in various flavors including Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip; Simply Granola or Puffed Granola cereals; and various snack packs because they might be contaminated with salmonella.

Among the pile of Quaker products yanked Thursday from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan are:

▪ Cap’n Crunch cereals, cereal bars and oatmeal including, among others, Cinnamon Crunch, Oops! All Berries, Sea Berry Crunch, Crunch Berries Treats, Peanut Butter Crunch Treats.

Boxes of Cap’n Crunch Cinnamon Crunch are included in the recall expansion.

▪ More Chewy Granola, Puffed Granola and Oatmeal Squares cereals.

Quaker Oatmeal Squares cereal is included in two flavors, Cinnamon and Brown Sugar.

▪ Chewy Granola Bars flavors Amazing Apple, Splendid Strawberry and Yogurt Strawberry are in the recall.

Quaker Amazing Apple flavor Chewy Granola Bars

Anywhere from six hours to six weeks after eating food contaminated with salmonella, fever, stomaches and diarrhea, sometimes bloody, can start. It usually lasts from four to seven days. Of the 1.35 million Americans that salmonella hits per year, the CDC says, over 26,000 get hospitalized and just over 400 die. Most in those two groups are people under the age of 5, over 65 or people with compromised immune systems.

If you have any recalled food product, don’t eat it. Throw it out, return it to the store for a refund or reach out to Quaker at 800-492-9322, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Eastern time.

Cap’n Crunch Oops! All Berries cereal is involved in the expanded recall.