CAPA holds successful 8th annual Children’s Charity Ball

HILLSDALE — Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness (CAPA) of Hillsdale County held its 8th Annual Children’s Charity Ball this past weekend.

The ball included dinner, a silent auction to raise money for CAPA, a speaker on medical abuse, and the announcement of Rillie Thilo as the winner of the Advocate of the Year award.

I thought that the event went amazing! Our speakers were outstanding and were able to bring some education and awareness to our community on Medical Child Abuse,” said Christie Campbell, executive director at CAPA of Hillsdale County. “I felt the event ran smoothly and that is the number one thing I wanted to have happen.”

The ball is the largest fundraiser of the year for CAPA and allows it to continue its work in the community to bring awareness to child abuse and neglect to Hillsdale County, Campbell said.

Local Judge Megan R. M. Stiverson is a board member for CAPA and helped first start the ball. She spoke during the presentation of the Advocate of the Year award, which was renamed this year to the David Mills Advocate of the Year award.

“Dave was a local Hillsdale County resident and board member for many years,” Stiverson said.

Mills was a part of the Children’s Trust Fund of Michigan.

“He had advocated for children not only at our local level, but also at the state level and nationally,” Stiverson said. “Dave passed away last month, so the Advocate of the Year award will carry his name to honor his service. Those of us that knew and loved him will smile knowing that Dave, always spry and full of energy when he was on our board, his memory will live on.”

Thilo worked in Child Protective Services most of her career. She is now a supervisor at CPS and has been on CAPA’s board for over 10 years.

“She works very hard to keep our children safe in Hillsdale County and puts so many hours into CAPA to help us raise awareness in our efforts to eliminate child abuse and neglect,” Campbell said. “Very well-deserved recipient!”

Thilo also supervises the Hillsdale foster home licensing program, which she acknowledged during her comments after receiving the award.

“If anyone wants to become a licensed foster parent, we definitely have openings,” she said. “If you take away anything, think of helping your community because that is a very big need in our community.”

Dr. Bethany Mohr, from the University of Michigan, also gave a presentation on medical abuse, along with Jordyn Hope, a survivor, who shared her story to raise awareness on this topic.

Campbell said she is grateful for the community’s support in organizing the event.

“I had many compliments on another great CAPA Ball in the books,” Campbell said. “We are so extremely grateful for our attendees, sponsors, and donors that continue to make this event possible. We have an amazing community that gives and cares so much about Hillsdale County.”

